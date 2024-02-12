Muppets Courtyard To Get New Snack Stand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A new snack stop is on its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering new baked goods and frozen drinks and treats to enjoy while in the park’s Muppets Courtyard.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Eats Instagram account has revealed that a new spot for snacks and drinks will soon be opening up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The new location, Ice Cold Hydraulics, will be opening “soon” in Muppet Courtyard at the park, near the classic attraction, Muppet*Vision 3D

Along with the reveal that the new offering would be opening soon, the team also revealed several of the menu items, from baked goods to frozen drinks.

The goodies showcased are: Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls: Mini cinnamon rolls topped with Coca-Cola-infused glaze and toasted nuts Bouncin' Mini Churros: Savory churros topped with Coca-Cola and bourbon candied bacon, sriracha aïoli, and scallions Frozen Slushies: Fanta Blue Raspberry, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Coca Cola (Also available with Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Bacardi Superior Rum, or Stoli Vanil Vodka)

As of press time, no official opening day for the location has been announced other than “opening soon” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Elsewhere at the park, one of the more high-profile new offerings coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is advancing closer to opening as The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure has recently begun casting

has If you are interested in visiting Muppet Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the new snacks, goodies, and classic attractions therein (or even that new show The Little Mermaid) we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel