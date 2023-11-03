National Geographic Kids Invites Parents To Enter To Win A 5 Night/6 Day Trip To Walt Disney World

Parents are being invited to enter a new sweepstakes from National Geographic Kids that could win their family a 5 night, 6 day trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Calling all parents! You can win your family a Walt Disney World Vacation with a new sweepstakes from National Geographic Kids!

With National Geographic Kids, your family could win a 5-night, 6-day vacation for four to the Walt Disney World resort.

Winners will receive tickets to visit all four theme parks, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Also included is a stay at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge complete with savanna views, cool pools, Disney Resort hotel guest benefits, and an after-dark Starlight Safari tour.

Ten runners-up will also receive a $100 Disney gift card and a copy of the Nat Geo Kids book Weird But True! Disney .

. If you’re a fan of animals, attractions, and a whole lot of Disney magic, send in your child’s drawing of a favorite animal. The sweepstakes closes December 15, 2023, so get full details and official rules today at the official website here.

The Fine Print:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins on 11/1/23 at 8 a.m. ET and ends on 12/15/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older (or the age of majority in the jurisdiction of their residence, whichever is older) and have children between the ages of 6 and 14 at the time of entry.

ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE MAILED BY A PARENT/LEGAL GUARDIAN WITH COMPLETED ENTRY FORM. Void where prohibited.

Sponsored by National Geographic Partners, LLC, 1145 17th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20036. Visit www.natgeofamily.com/sweepstakes for full Official Rules, entry requirements, eligibility restrictions, limitations and prize descriptions.