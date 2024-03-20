New Chuuby Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland

Disney has released a brand new popcorn bucket with an adorable character from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

What’s Happening:

There is a new adorable popcorn bucket at Disneyland

Guests can find this at the popcorn cart in Mickey’s Toontown.

Chuuby is a popular little bird who was created specifically for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

For the design, you can see that the strap attaches to Chuuby’s head with the opening on the back of his head.

There's even a bunch of smaller Chuubies on the strap.

There's a limit of two per person, and it costs $23.99.

It also includes Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts at the time of purchase.

