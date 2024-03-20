New Chuuby Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland

Disney has released a brand new popcorn bucket with an adorable character from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

What’s Happening:

  • There is a new adorable popcorn bucket at Disneyland featuring Chuuby from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
  • Guests can find this at the popcorn cart in Mickey’s Toontown.
  • Chuuby is a popular little bird who was created specifically for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

  • For the design, you can see that the strap attaches to Chuuby’s head with the opening on the back of his head.
  • There's even a bunch of smaller Chuubies on the strap.

  • There's a limit of two per person, and it costs $23.99.
  • It also includes Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts at the time of purchase.

