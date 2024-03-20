New Chuuby Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland

Disney has released a brand new popcorn bucket with an adorable character from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
What’s Happening:
- There is a new adorable popcorn bucket at Disneyland featuring Chuuby from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- Guests can find this at the popcorn cart in Mickey’s Toontown.
- Chuuby is a popular little bird who was created specifically for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- For the design, you can see that the strap attaches to Chuuby’s head with the opening on the back of his head.
- There's even a bunch of smaller Chuubies on the strap.
- There's a limit of two per person, and it costs $23.99.
- It also includes Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts at the time of purchase.
