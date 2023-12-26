New Disney Wallpapers to Ring In 2024

As we prepare to ring in the New Year, the team at Disney Parks Blog created three special wallpapers to celebrate. These wallpapers feature Disneyland Resort Icons, Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle, and Magic Kingdom’s PeopleMover. This is perfect for your desktop, mobile devices, and smart watches.

What's Available:

New Year’s Magic Kingdom PeopleMover Wallpaper:

Download Wallpapers: Mobile/Apple Watch Desktop/iPad

Light up your desktop, mobile device and smart watch with this iconic Magic Kingdom PeopleMover wallpaper.

Take a trip into Tomorrowland, welcome the opportunities of the future and keep moving forward to a brand new year.

New Year’s Disneyland Icons Wallpaper:

Download Wallpapers: Mobile/Apple Watch Desktop/iPad

The magic of Disneyland Resort park icons come to life on your screens!

Whether it’s the thrill of Space Mountain

New Year’s Cinderella Castle & Fireworks Wallpaper:

Download Wallpapers: Mobile/Apple Watch Desktop/iPad

What better way to dive in the new year than with Disney fireworks and the Cinderella Castle?

This wallpaper captures the perfect spirit of the excitement of Walt Disney World’s night shows for your screens.

Let this one transport you to a magical sparkling night as the calendar turns!