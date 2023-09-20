New Fall Menu Items Coming Soon to EPCOT

The Walt Disney World Resort will have some tasty new menu items this fall. Disney Parks blog shared some of the delicious options coming soon to EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
Connections Café (Currently available)
- Croissant Doughnut with cinnamon sugar
Connections Eatery (Currently available)
- Black Forest Baumkuchen
Sunshine Seasons (Currently available)
- Key Lime Parfait
- Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie
- Fruit Tart
- Crème Brûlée
- Cookies ‘n Cream Shake
Space 220 Restaurant
Food Items:
- Neptuna Tartare: Sushi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado crema, mango coulis, edamame, wonton crisp, and yuzu dressing
- Roasted Asparagus Soup: Jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted poblano and red peppers, citrus chili oil, and crouton
- Bone-in Pork Chop: Slow-roasted 16 oz. pork chop, corn flan, succotash, and spiced applesauce
- Pan Roasted Swordfish “Cioppino”: Shrimp, littleneck clams, Prince Edward Island mussels, tomato and fennel seafood broth, and toasted garlic bread
- Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt Parfait: Black sesame crumble, yuzu curd, macerated blackberries, and basil blackberry sauce
- Cosmic Cupcake: Chocolate plant-based devil’s food cake topped with vanilla frosting and galactic sprinkles (Available on kid’s menu)
NEW! Wine & Wedge (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)
Food Items:
- Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments (Emile’s Fromage Montage)
- Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade (Emile’s Fromage Montage)
- Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread (Emile’s Fromage Montage)
- Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
Beverages:
- Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese
- Hartley Apple Brandy
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
- Flight also available
NEW! Char & Chop (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)
Food Items:
- Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad
- Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta
- Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta
Beverages:
- Krombacher Pilsner
- North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager
- Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter
- GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir
- Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey
- Beer Flight
NEW! Bubbles & Brine (Available Sept. 22 through Dec. 30)
Food Items:
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon
- Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce
Beverages:
- Moët & Chandon Impérial
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé
- Dom Pérignon
NEW! Swirled Showcase (Coming Soon!)
Food Items:
- Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Vanilla
- Apple-Cinnamon
- Salted Caramel
- Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve
- Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve
Beverages:
- Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter
- 3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with salted-caramel soft-serve
- Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve
Popcorn Carts Throughout EPCOT (Available starting Sept. 22)
- Disney100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket
