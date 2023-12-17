Three  New Artful Photo Ops Join the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Each year, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts features a variety of artistic backdrops inspired by famous paintings, and this year will see the introduction of three new scenes.

What’s Happening:

  • Step into an artistic backdrop and strike a pose for a fantastic photo. The three new step-in frames located around EPCOT this year are:
    • Bridge to World Showcase: Wish Storybook
    • Italy Pavilion Courtyard: Teatime with Penguins
    • Bridge to World Showcase: Forest Scene from Sleeping Beauty
  • They join the following returning pieces of art:
    • International Gateway: Luncheon of the Boating Party – Pierre-Auguste Renoir
    • The American Adventure: Washington Crossing the Delaware – Emanuel Leutze
    • Between Italy Pavilion and Germany Pavilion: Mona Lisa – Leonardo da Vinci
    • Between Italy Pavilion and Germany Pavilion: The Scream – Edvard Munch
    • Mexico Pavilion: An Homage to Frida Kahlo
  • Disney PhotoPass photographers will be on hand at each location to snap your photo.

More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

  • EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return from January 12th through February 19th, 2024.
  • Guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.
  • Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.
  • The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Check out the Concert Series line-up here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning