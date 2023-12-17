Three  New Artful Photo Ops Join the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Each year, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts features a variety of artistic backdrops inspired by famous paintings, and this year will see the introduction of three new scenes.

What’s Happening:

Step into an artistic backdrop and strike a pose for a fantastic photo. The three new step-in frames located around EPCOT Bridge to World Showcase: Wish Storybook Italy Pavilion Courtyard: Teatime with Penguins Bridge to World Showcase: Forest Scene from Sleeping Beauty

They join the following returning pieces of art: International Gateway: Luncheon of the Boating Party – Pierre-Auguste Renoir The American Adventure Between Italy Pavilion and Germany Pavilion: Mona Lisa – Leonardo da Vinci Between Italy Pavilion and Germany Pavilion: The Scream – Edvard Munch Mexico Pavilion: An Homage to Frida Kahlo

Disney PhotoPass photographers will be on hand at each location to snap your photo.

More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return from January 12th through February 19th, 2024.

Guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Check out the Concert Series line-up here