Three  New Artful Photo Ops Join the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Each year, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts features a variety of artistic backdrops inspired by famous paintings, and this year will see the introduction of three new scenes.
What’s Happening:
- Step into an artistic backdrop and strike a pose for a fantastic photo. The three new step-in frames located around EPCOT this year are:
- Bridge to World Showcase: Wish Storybook
- Italy Pavilion Courtyard: Teatime with Penguins
- Bridge to World Showcase: Forest Scene from Sleeping Beauty
- They join the following returning pieces of art:
- International Gateway: Luncheon of the Boating Party – Pierre-Auguste Renoir
- The American Adventure: Washington Crossing the Delaware – Emanuel Leutze
- Between Italy Pavilion and Germany Pavilion: Mona Lisa – Leonardo da Vinci
- Between Italy Pavilion and Germany Pavilion: The Scream – Edvard Munch
- Mexico Pavilion: An Homage to Frida Kahlo
- Disney PhotoPass photographers will be on hand at each location to snap your photo.
More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return from January 12th through February 19th, 2024.
- Guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.
- Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.
- The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Check out the Concert Series line-up here.
