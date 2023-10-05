New Menu Items Coming to Three Disney Resort Hotels Starting October 11th

At the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, culinary teams have been working hard to put together new delicious dishes. Starting October 11, Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, and Banana Cabana at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will be adding new menu items. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Crispy ‘Peking’ Ribs- This dish is tossed in a tasty peking sauce with cashews.

The Geyser Chicken Wings are now available in two new flavors – Thai Chili or Sriracha Buffalo.

The Charcuterie Flatbread is topped with salami, brisket, chorizo, bacon, and ​smoked gouda beer cheese.

The new Turkey BLT Sandwich combines house-smoked black pepper turkey, candied bacon, and avocado puree.

The Macaroni and ‘Cheese’ Bites are “cheesy” bites of goodness paired with tomato and peppers.

The Vegetable Burger with ‘Cheese’ is a fantastic plant-based option topped with a spicy slaw, pepper jack ‘cheese’, lettuce, and tomato​.

Multigrain Salad with Tofu combines mixed greens, wild rice, bell peppers, and sesame vinaigrette. (Also available with chicken, steak, or salmon)

The Pineapple Mule is returning from its temporary run during Black History Month, and now will be featured as a permanent offering at Geyser Point Bar & Grill. It brings together Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. Ginger Bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint.

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Korean Fried Chicken Bao Buns paired with lime mayo, sweet-and-spicy gochujang sauce, ‘kimchi’ pickles, and radish.

Tamarind Soy-glazed Pork Ribs with scallions, pickled fresno chili, and cilantro

Ceviche Classico features kona kampachi, sweet potato, cancha, red onion, chile, and leche de tigre.

Villa del Lago Wedge Salad combines baby iceberg lettuce, chorizo, bleu cheese, and marinated tomatoes topped with avocado dressing. (You can also get it with grilled shrimp or grilled chicken)

Pork Carnitas Tacos are served with a trio of sauces – chipotle-pineapple salsa, tomatillo salsa verde, and salsa borracha – along with cotija cheese and pickled vegetables served with black beans and rice.

The Chicken Mole Poblano with a sweet corn-Oaxacan cheese tamale, rich mole poblano sauce, and radish.

Three Bridges Signature Burger topped with a bacon marmalade, sun-dried tomato jam, smoked gouda queso, crispy vegetables, and arugula served with smoked paprika fries.

Plancha-seared Mahi Mahi and Shrimp paired with basmati rice, bok choy, Thai red coconut-curry sauce, and mint.

Plant-based Roasted Corn Dip, and ‘Poke’ Bowl, which is now available with tofu.

The Warm Churros featuring three dipping sauces: tequila caramel, spiced chocolate, and mango-chamoy.

Coconut Flan with passionfruit sauce, mango, and hibiscus.

The Cold Brew Old Fashioned combines SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Mexican Femenino Cold Brew, and Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters.

Tinto de Verano serves up red wine, Combier Creme de Mure, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and Sprite.

The Tropical Coconut Cooler is a refreshing blend of coconut, orange, pineapple, and lime juices with a salt rim. (Non-alcoholic)

Banana Cabana at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

The Banana Cabana Burger features Caribbean barbecue, tomatillo-jalapeño cream cheese, and pineapple salsa with plantain crunch served with french fries.

The Grilled Wings now feature two new sauce flavors – Rum Barbecue and Guava Buffalo. (The JamaicanJerk is still there too.)

The Seafood Fritters served with a passion fruit aïoli and the Coconut Shrimp served with citrus-chili sauce and french fries.