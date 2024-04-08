New Star Wars Nite Patch Revealed for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

With Star Wars Nite just about a week away, Disneyland has revealed a special patch that will be available for to Magic Key holders attending the event.

The new patch will be available to be picked up during event hours near Mickey’s House in Mickey’s Toontown, while supplies last.

Star Wars Nite will be held on April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9, 2024.

