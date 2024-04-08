New Star Wars Nite Patch Revealed for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

With Star Wars Nite just about a week away, Disneyland has revealed a special patch that will be available for to Magic Key holders attending the event.
- The Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account revealed the look at the new patch, seen above.
- The new patch will be available to be picked up during event hours near Mickey’s House in Mickey’s Toontown, while supplies last.
- Star Wars Nite will be held on April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9, 2024.
More on Star Wars Nite:
- At Star Wars Nite, get ready to dive into an expanded array of themed foods and experience out-of-this-world entertainment offerings with new plot twists and enhanced excitement.
- Although the event officially kicks off at 9:00 p.m., guests will be able to join the pre-party mix-in three hours early at 6:00 p.m.
- Dine on over twenty new, yummy treats available only during Star Wars Nites, including:
- You can find more information on what guests can expect to find at Star Wars Nite here.