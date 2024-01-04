New Decorative Stein Now Available at EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion

As the great Stacey Aswad once said: “pretzels und beer!” EPCOT guests can celebrate these delicious German treats with a stylish new stein.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Eats Instagram account shared a picture of this new stein that’s now available at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.

If you’re heading to the Germany pavilion to grab a pretzel and a refreshing beverage, then you’ll definitely want this beautiful stein to go along with it.

Be sure to pick up the cool new stein at Sommerfest, Bierline and the Pretzel Cart.

