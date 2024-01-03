Photos: Refurbishment Taking Place at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

With refurbishment work wrapping up at EPCOT’s Canada pavilion, it’s the United Kingdom pavilion’s time to get a little sprucing up, with scaffolding now covering some of the buildings.
The backside of the United Kingdom pavilion building containing The Tea Caddy has been covered in scaffolding as the refurbishment gets underway.
The small garden pathway at the back of the pavilion is blocked off due to the work.
