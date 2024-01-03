EPCOT Releases Artist Schedule for 2024 Festival of the Arts

With the beginning of a new year, EPCOT brings its annual Festival of the Arts back to World Celebration, Nature, Discovery, and Showcase. The festival will line the walkways with live music, culinary delights, and an abundance of art for guests to enjoy and take home with them. Walt Disney World has released the schedule of appearing artists that will be appearing alongside their art at the festival.
Week 1 – January 12th – January 20th:
Week 2 – January 21st – January 27th:
Week 3 – January 28th – February 3rd:
Week 4 – February 4th – February 10th:
Week 5 – February 11th – February 19th:
