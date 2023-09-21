Photos: New Drinks Debut at Space 220 in EPCOT

Space 220, one of the most popular restaurants in EPCOT, celebrated its second anniversary by debuting some new drinks yesterday and we were lucky enough to be invited out to take a look. Check out all of the new offerings below.

Galaxy Spritz

Lagoon Bay aperitif, lychee liqueur, lemon juice, Prosecco

Starship Lemonade

Non-Alcoholic

Butterfly pea flower, lemonade, sprite, glow cube

Solar Flare Sour

Non-Alcoholic

Lyre’s agave blanco, mango, lime juice, grapefruit bitters, Fever-Tree tonic water

Moon Rocks

Non-Alcoholic

Lemon juice, blue cotton candy syrup, sprite, pineapple juice, Pop Rocks

Illumination

Bacardi, Malibu, passion fruit, blood orange, pineapple, lime sour, passion fruit boba

M4RG4R1TA

Espolon blanco tequila, watermelon lime sour, salted lime foam, electricdust

Command Center

Conniption Kinship gin, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, freeze-dried raspberries

Space Age Mule

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, fresh carrot juice, mango, lime juice, ginger beer, tajin rim

Black Hole Fashioned

Knob Creek, demerara, whiskey barrel aged bitters

Gamma Burst

Grey Goose strawberry lemongrass, Midori melon liqueur, strawberry popping pearls

Saturn 2.0

Bacardi 8, Velvet Falernum, Orgeat, passion fruit, lemon juice

There are also some new food offerings coming to Space 220 and throughout all of EPCOT, which you can see in the latest Foodie Guide