Photos: New Drinks Debut at Space 220 in EPCOT

Space 220, one of the most popular restaurants in EPCOT, celebrated its second anniversary by debuting some new drinks yesterday and we were lucky enough to be invited out to take a look. Check out all of the new offerings below.
Galaxy Spritz
- Lagoon Bay aperitif, lychee liqueur, lemon juice, Prosecco
Starship Lemonade
- Non-Alcoholic
- Butterfly pea flower, lemonade, sprite, glow cube
Solar Flare Sour
- Non-Alcoholic
- Lyre’s agave blanco, mango, lime juice, grapefruit bitters, Fever-Tree tonic water
Moon Rocks
- Non-Alcoholic
- Lemon juice, blue cotton candy syrup, sprite, pineapple juice, Pop Rocks
Illumination
- Bacardi, Malibu, passion fruit, blood orange, pineapple, lime sour, passion fruit boba
M4RG4R1TA
- Espolon blanco tequila, watermelon lime sour, salted lime foam, electricdust
Command Center
- Conniption Kinship gin, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, freeze-dried raspberries
Space Age Mule
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka, fresh carrot juice, mango, lime juice, ginger beer, tajin rim
Black Hole Fashioned
- Knob Creek, demerara, whiskey barrel aged bitters
Gamma Burst
- Grey Goose strawberry lemongrass, Midori melon liqueur, strawberry popping pearls
Saturn 2.0
- Bacardi 8, Velvet Falernum, Orgeat, passion fruit, lemon juice
- There are also some new food offerings coming to Space 220 and throughout all of EPCOT, which you can see in the latest Foodie Guide.
