Preview the Upcoming EPCOT Reimagined Merchandise Collection

As EPCOT comes to the close of its massive transformation, the park will be celebrating with a fabulous new line of merchandise, arriving soon at Walt Disney World’s second theme park.

What’s Happening:

On the EPCOT Reimagined Woven Shirt and Fashion Top, you may notice a few favorite characters you might see around the park. Remy inspires you to believe that anyone can cook, Groot and Star Lord are bringing you along on an intergalactic adventure, and Olaf is ready to give you a warm hug. Nemo and Crush invite you to cruise along the EAC, and who can forget our favorite purple dragon Figment, who is ready to greet you at EPCOT

Need more gear with character? Check out the matching Loungefly Ear Headband and Dooney & Bourke Handle Tote Bag, which also feature these loveable friends.

On the EPCOT Reimagined Spirit Jersey, you’ll see design elements that pay homage to favorite attractions and experiences around EPCOT. Do you see your customized SIM Car from Test Track

To complete your new EPCOT Reimagined outfit, discover the new Zip Hoodie, featuring the EPCOT logo on both the front and back. Pair all these items with a matching Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag or Crossbody Bag for a completely transformative look.

You can bring the majesty of Spaceship Earth Spaceship Earth Light Up Figurine. This item lights up in an array of colors and features the EPCOT logo along with designs that reflect the four neighborhoods of the park including World Celebration, which will be opening later this year

You might have noticed several circular icons throughout all these designs. These icons can be seen on the flags at the entrance of the park and give a nod to the various pavilions across EPCOT: Galaxy, Imagination, Journey, Land, Motion, Odyssey, Seas, Space, Spaceship Earth, and World Showcase.

You can find many of these icons in the new EPCOT Reimagined Mystery Pin Set, featuring your favorite EPCOT characters and a fan-favorite surprise character: Stitch!

This exciting new EPCOT collection will be available soon at the Creations Shop and select locations around the park.