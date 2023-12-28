Live Art Demonstration Schedule Revealed for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Two Disney artists will impressively paint a Disney character in mere minutes when the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicks off on January 12th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Watch in awe as an artist paints a Disney character in mere minutes.
- Featured artists during this year’s festival include:
- Trevor Carlton:
- January 12th to January 15th
- January 18th to January 21st
- January 25th to January 28th
- Stephen Fishwick:
- February 1st to February 4th
- February 8th to February 11th
- February 15th to February 19th
- This experience takes place in World Showcase Plaza, Thursday through Sunday during the festival—as well as on Monday, January 15th and Monday, February 19th, 2024.
- Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for showtimes.
More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return from January 12th through February 19th, 2024.
- Guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.
- Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.
- The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Check out the Concert Series line-up here.
