Live Art Demonstration Schedule Revealed for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Two Disney artists will impressively paint a Disney character in mere minutes when the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicks off on January 12th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Featured artists during this year’s festival include:

Trevor Carlton: January 12th to January 15th January 18th to January 21st January 25th to January 28th

Stephen Fishwick: February 1st to February 4th February 8th to February 11th February 15th to February 19th

This experience takes place in World Showcase Plaza, Thursday through Sunday during the festival—as well as on Monday, January 15th and Monday, February 19th, 2024.

Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

More on the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

Guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Check out the Concert Series line-up here