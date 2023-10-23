New Gingerbread Display Coming to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Disney100 Themed Holiday Decor Coming to EPCOT

Guests can look forward to a few new pieces of holiday magic throughout the Walt Disney World Resort this November and December, including a new gingerbread display, Disney100-themed holiday decor at EPCOT, and more.

What’s Happening:

A highlight of the holiday season at Walt Disney World are the larger-than-life gingerbread displays at various resort hotels.

This year, guests can once more enjoy these stunning works of art in six Disney Resort Hotels, including a new display at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Those six hotels are: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s BoardWalk Resort Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Yacht Club Resort



Over at EPCOT, the International Festival of the Holidays begins on November 24th, featuring comforting holiday dishes and experiences.

With EPCOT being home to The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration, guests will find beautiful holiday decor at the park entrance commemorating the Disney100 celebration.

At Disney Springs

Be sure to save time to visit Santa Claus at Once Upon a Toy, and don’t miss the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll. 19 Disney-themed trees will be on display throughout the shopping, dining and entertainment district.

Plan at least one nighttime visit to experience snowfall in Town Center for more unforgettable memories.

Cheerful decor and festive flotillas are some of the holiday highlights at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. In addition to meetings with favorite Disney characters and Santa himself, guests can interact with a Merry Menagerie of life-size, artisan-sculpted animal puppets daily on Discovery Island. The park’s iconic Tree of Life also awakens each evening with a colorful tableau of wintry tales accompanied by a musical score.

Walt Disney World also shared some more details Disney Jollywood Nights Disney’s Hollywood Studios