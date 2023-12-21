Non-Alcoholic Beverage Options for Dry January at the Walt Disney World Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We are quickly approaching 2024, and many want to start the new year by making healthy choices. Dry January is for those who want to cut out alcohol, and the Walt Disney World Resort shared some of the delicious choices that are non-alcoholic.

What’s Happening:

  • It's a great time to start thinking about the new year and making healthier choices in January.
  • For those who are looking for a healthier drink option that won't sacrifice taste, here is a list of some of the best non-alcoholic beverages across the Walt Disney World Resort.

Space 220 Restaurant

  • Name of Mocktail: Moon Rocks
  • Description: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, and Moon Rocks served in a collectible cup

Planet Hollywood Disney Springs

  • Name of Mocktail: Practical Magic
  • Description: Pineapple & orange juices, fresh lemon & lime juices & grenadine

Jaleo Disney Springs

  • Name of Mocktail: Lotus
  • Description: Seedlip Spice, London Essence White Peach and Jasmine soda, vanilla syrup

The Edison at Disney Springs

  • Name of Mocktail: Smoke & Mirrors
  • Description: Pineapple Juice, lemon juice, lime juice, orgeat

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy