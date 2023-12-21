Non-Alcoholic Beverage Options for Dry January at the Walt Disney World Resort

We are quickly approaching 2024, and many want to start the new year by making healthy choices. Dry January is for those who want to cut out alcohol, and the Walt Disney World Resort shared some of the delicious choices that are non-alcoholic.

What’s Happening:

It's a great time to start thinking about the new year and making healthier choices in January.

For those who are looking for a healthier drink option that won't sacrifice taste, here is a list of some of the best non-alcoholic beverages across the Walt Disney World Resort.

Space 220 Restaurant

Name of Mocktail: Moon Rocks

Description: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, and Moon Rocks served in a collectible cup

Planet Hollywood Disney Springs

Name of Mocktail: Practical Magic

Description: Pineapple & orange juices, fresh lemon & lime juices & grenadine

Jaleo Disney Springs

Name of Mocktail: Lotus

Description: Seedlip Spice, London Essence White Peach and Jasmine soda, vanilla syrup

The Edison at Disney Springs

Name of Mocktail: Smoke & Mirrors

Description: Pineapple Juice, lemon juice, lime juice, orgeat