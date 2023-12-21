Non-Alcoholic Beverage Options for Dry January at the Walt Disney World Resort

We are quickly approaching 2024, and many want to start the new year by making healthy choices. Dry January is for those who want to cut out alcohol, and the Walt Disney World Resort shared some of the delicious choices that are non-alcoholic.
What’s Happening:
- It's a great time to start thinking about the new year and making healthier choices in January.
- For those who are looking for a healthier drink option that won't sacrifice taste, here is a list of some of the best non-alcoholic beverages across the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Name of Mocktail: Moon Rocks
- Description: Coconut, Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, Lemonade, Moon Dust, and Moon Rocks served in a collectible cup
Planet Hollywood Disney Springs
- Name of Mocktail: Practical Magic
- Description: Pineapple & orange juices, fresh lemon & lime juices & grenadine
- Name of Mocktail: Lotus
- Description: Seedlip Spice, London Essence White Peach and Jasmine soda, vanilla syrup
- Name of Mocktail: Smoke & Mirrors
- Description: Pineapple Juice, lemon juice, lime juice, orgeat
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com