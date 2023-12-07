Shining A Light On That Acoustic Cover of “One Little Spark” As Heard After EPCOT’s “Luminous”

Fans of the new Luminous The Symphony of Us nighttime spectacular at EPCOT are learning that a piece of music featured as guests exit the park after the new show has actually been around longer than they think.

As the show concluded, fans started to exit World Showcase and the park itself, but were caught off guard when they heard an acoustic version of the classic song associated with the park and its Imagination pavilion, “One Little Spark.”

While many believed this song to be made exclusively for the exit of the new show, it has actually been around for a few years now.

Performed by Iver Heath, you can find this version of the classic song streaming on most platforms, including Spotify.

Central Florida Residents and eagle-eared listeners who were in town at the time might recall this same cover of the song as it appeared in a recent AdventHealth marketing campaign, promoting their work with Walt Disney World.

The appearance of “One Little Spark” in the exit tracks for Luminous The Symphony of US is the only classic EPCOT song associated with the show. The show features two new original songs, and a handful of other classic tunes from Disney and Pixar films. It’s in stark contrast to the previous show, EPCOT Forever

Originally written by the Sherman Brothers, whose work is prominently featured throughout Disney’s music catalog, “One Little Spark” was an original song for EPCOT’s Journey Into Imagination attraction. Though that attraction has long since been removed, the song has remained in various ways through the history of the Imagination pavilion, and newly written verses are performed by the popular character Figment in the current iteration of the attraction, Journey Into Your Imagination with Figment.

EPCOT has always been a park about people and the commonalities that bring them together. Luminous The Symphony of Us, brings guests together around World Showcase Lagoon and shine a light on the shared experiences that connect people across the globe. With a dazzling display of fireworks, fountains, lights and music, the new show is the perfect finale to a memorable day at the park. Much like a beautiful piece of music, Luminous The Symphony of Us is made up of a series of movements representing common themes of the human experience.