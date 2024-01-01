Final Hours For Special Holiday Gift Card Offer From Patina Restaurant Group

Patina Restaurant Group, which operates a number of restaurants at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, is in the final hours of a special holiday offer that can be used at select restaurants at both Disney Destinations.

What’s Happening:

Patina Restaurant Group, which operates several restaurants at both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, are in the final hours of a special holiday gift card offer.

The current offer, which goes through January 2nd, 2024, allows those interested to purchase a $100 gift card for use at select locations, and then receive a $35 E-Card valid from January 3rd – March 31st, 2024.

The cards can be used at the following locations at Disney Destinations: Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs Morimoto Asia Orlando The Edison Enzo’s Hideaway Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante Pizza Ponte Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney Naples Ristorante e Pizzeria Tortilla Jo’s

If you’re interested in this offer, be sure to check out the official site here

Worth Noting:

For every $100 spent on gift card(s) in a single transaction, Patina will issue the purchaser an additional $35 bonus card. Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/28/2023 – 1/2/2024 to be eligible to receive the promotional $35 bonus card(s).

Only digital gift card purchases are eligible for bonus cards. THESE BONUS CARDS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE 1/3/2024 – 3/31/2024 (not valid 2/14/2024) and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Good for one use only. Any remaining value after using once will not be redeemable. Only one bonus card can be redeemed per visit.

Bonus card can be redeemed with gift cards. No fees apply to this bonus card. This bonus card cannot be used for alcohol, tax, tips, delivery, catering, group sales or special events.

This bonus card must be presented at the time of redemption.

This bonus card is issued without charge as part of Patina’s Holiday Bonus Card Promotion, and is not sold to customers.

The balance remaining on this bonus card is non-refundable and not redeemable for cash except as required by law.

Transactions in excess of the bonus card balance may be settled with cash, major credit card, or gift card. The balance on the bonus card will not be replaced if this card is lost, stolen, destroyed, altered or used without the cardholder’s permission.

This bonus card does not guarantee admission to the property, availability of reservations or placement on any guest list. Use of this bonus card constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions.

Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/28/2023 – 1/2/2024 to be eligible to receive the $35 bonus card(s).