Patina Restaurant Group to Host Sip, Savor & Stroll Event at Disney Springs

Patina Restaurant Group has announced its Sip, Savor & Stroll event on March 21st. This will feature food and drink pairings from three restaurants at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Patina Restaurant Group will debut its Sip, Savor & Stroll event on Thursday, March 21st, with two time slot available: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m..
- This will feature food and drink pairings at The Edison, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Maria & Enzo's, all found at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Guests will then be escorted from restaurant to restaurant and taste signature menu items.
- From roaring ‘20s inspired pairings to fine Sicilian-style eats at Maria & Enzo’s outdoor patio, this will be a memorable evening.
- Tickets can be purchased for $75 each.
- Guests must be 21 and older.
Menu Items:
First Stop: The Edison
- Sip: Sunny Disposition Porthole – St. Augustine cane vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Crème de Fraise des Bois, local Florida produce, displayed in The Edison's signature porthole infuser
- Savor: The Edison’s sourdough grilled cheese, lemon-basil tomato soup shooter
Second Stop: Enzo’s Hideaway
- Sip: Enzoni – Ford's gin, muddled grapes, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup
- Savor: Saffron arancini, fior di latte mozzarella, citrus roasted garlic aioli
Third Stop: Maria & Enzo’s Hideaway
- Sip: Blood Orange Mule – Skyy blood orange vodka, Solerno blood orange liqueur, Fever-Tree blood orange ginger beer, lime juice
- Savor: Cannoli, sweet ricotta filling, candied orange, amarena cherry
