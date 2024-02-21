Patina Restaurant Group to Host Sip, Savor & Stroll Event at Disney Springs

Patina Restaurant Group has announced its Sip, Savor & Stroll event on March 21st. This will feature food and drink pairings from three restaurants at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Patina Restaurant Group will debut its Sip, Savor & Stroll event on Thursday, March 21st, with two time slot available: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m..

This will feature food and drink pairings at The Edison, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Maria & Enzo's, all found at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World

Guests will then be escorted from restaurant to restaurant and taste signature menu items.

From roaring ‘20s inspired pairings to fine Sicilian-style eats at Maria & Enzo’s outdoor patio, this will be a memorable evening.

Tickets can be purchased for $75 each.

Guests must be 21 and older.

Menu Items:

First Stop: The Edison

Sip: Sunny Disposition Porthole – St. Augustine cane vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Crème de Fraise des Bois, local Florida produce, displayed in The Edison's signature porthole infuser

Savor: The Edison’s sourdough grilled cheese, lemon-basil tomato soup shooter

Second Stop: Enzo’s Hideaway

Sip: Enzoni – Ford's gin, muddled grapes, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup

Savor: Saffron arancini, fior di latte mozzarella, citrus roasted garlic aioli

Third Stop: Maria & Enzo’s Hideaway

Sip: Blood Orange Mule – Skyy blood orange vodka, Solerno blood orange liqueur, Fever-Tree blood orange ginger beer, lime juice

Savor: Cannoli, sweet ricotta filling, candied orange, amarena cherry

Planning a Trip?:

