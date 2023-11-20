Disney World Releases Pecan Pie Recipe With A Community Connection

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

As you’re getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving at home, why not try a new pie recipe from Disney’s kitchens?

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has released their own often-used recipe for pecan pie.
  • The recipe holds special significance to the resort as it is often made as a part of their yearly Thanksgiving Day meal that is made at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.
  • VoluntEARS have made this a Disney tradition for the past 25 years, serving up a warm Thanksgiving feast for those without a home this holiday.
  • This year, the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida is inviting members from the Youth Center to decorate sweet treats and enjoy a preview screening of Wish/
  • Along with that, VoluntEARS will be partnering with the Heart of Florida United Way to help pack meal kits for the surrounding counties.
  • Be sure to whip up a delicious pecan pie and know that it’s being served with a healthy helping of love throughout Central Florida this Thanksgiving.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight