Disney World Releases Pecan Pie Recipe With A Community Connection

As you’re getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving at home, why not try a new pie recipe from Disney’s kitchens?
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has released their own often-used recipe for pecan pie.
- The recipe holds special significance to the resort as it is often made as a part of their yearly Thanksgiving Day meal that is made at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.
- VoluntEARS have made this a Disney tradition for the past 25 years, serving up a warm Thanksgiving feast for those without a home this holiday.
- This year, the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida is inviting members from the Youth Center to decorate sweet treats and enjoy a preview screening of Wish/
- Along with that, VoluntEARS will be partnering with the Heart of Florida United Way to help pack meal kits for the surrounding counties.
- Be sure to whip up a delicious pecan pie and know that it’s being served with a healthy helping of love throughout Central Florida this Thanksgiving.