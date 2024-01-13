Walt Disney World Welcomes Guests to Camp Half-Blood with “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Exhibit and Sneak Preview

Percy Jackson and the Olympians may be halfway through its eight-episode season, but today, the Walt Disney World Resort welcomed Guests to Camp Half-Blood by way of a sneak preview at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The experience includes a gallery of screen-used props and costumes from the series, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, which includes some brief clips from upcoming episodes.

The sneak preview of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is located inside Walt Disney Presents, a walkthrough attraction about Walt Disney and the company he founded. The marquee has been updated to advertise the Percy Jackson preview, which is the finale of the attraction.

At the end of the exhibit is a lobby, a waiting area to the post-show theater. Glass display cases house costumes and props from the series, starting with costumes worn by Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

This particular display is in the center of the lobby, giving Guests a 360-degree view of the costumes.

A plaque in this display case introduces the show’s premise to Guests: “Based on the best-selling book series, this coming-of-age adventure follows the epic trials of the modern-day children of the ancient Greek gods. When Percy (Walker Scobell) is accused of stealing Zeus' lightning bolt, he and his friends set out on a cross-country quest to set things right, encountering legendary figures from Greek mythology and uncovering dangerous secrets along the way.”

Take a closer look at the details of these costumes, worn by the series’ three lead characters.

Another display case is full of goodies from Camp Half-Blood.

The plaque in this case reads: “Hidden deep in the woods of Long Island lies an idyllic looking summer camp, where young demigods train to face mythic monsters by participating in classic camp activities with a dangerous twist.”

This display case includes A full Camp Half-Blood warrior costume, as seen in Episode 2 (“I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom").

The case also holds two shields for the red and blue teams.

Annabeth’s sword and shield from this same episode are also in this case, as is a Camp Half-Blood necklace.

And this case ends with a costume worn by Jason Mantzoukas as Mr. D, aka Dionysus.

Against another wall is dual-case display that starts with the chief Greek deity, Zeus.

This suit was worn by the late Lance Reddick, who portrays Zeus in an upcoming episode of the series.

Here’s what the plaque reveals about Zeus in the series.

The next display is all about Magical Possessions. “Percy's world is filled with wonderous artifacts from ancient Greece. Some items appear as ordinary objects to mortal eyes, like Percy's sword Riptide, which looks like a standard ballpoint pen.”

Riptide is on display as both a sword…

…and a pen, alongside the Mythomagic Game, Annabeth’s Dager, and Drachma.

And Percy Jackson wouldn’t be dealing with a lightning thief without the Master Lighting Bolt.

It’s fittingly displayed alongside a series tie-in re-release of Rick Riordan’s first novel in the series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, upon which this series is based.

Across the room are two more displays. The first is a costume worn by Adam Copeland as Ares, who just debuted in Episode 5, “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers.”

The final costume on display was worn by Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa in Episode 3, “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium."

The lobby also includes a photo op, where Guests can control the waters like Poseidon (or Percy).

The doors to the theater have also been covered with an ad for the Disney+ original series.

Inside the theater, Guests are treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show, hosted by author and executive producer Rick Riordan. He shines a spotlight on the props department, with a closer look at Riptide’s transformation. The feature also discusses the casting of the lead characters, and how volumetric sets make a show like this possible. It left me with a deeper appreciation for the hard work and talent that goes into bringing Percy Jackson and the Olympians from page to screen.

As you exit the theater, you get one final reminder that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+. This eight-episode series is scheduled to conclude its first season on January 31st.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)