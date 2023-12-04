Photos: 2024 Walt Disney World Merchandise Available Now

Believe it or not, 2024 is almost here and guests visiting Walt Disney World can now prepare for the new year with a collection of colorful merchandise.

The collection features a very colorful, retro design and encompasses everything from apparel and accessories to toys and drinkware.

Guests can dress their best heading into 2024 with a variety of T-shits, sweatshirts and more from this new collection.

Of course, no outfit would be complete without the perfect Disney accessory. Guests can pick up some 2024 Mickey ears, a hat or even a new Loungefly bag.

For those looking to commemorate their Walt Disney World vacation or maybe start planning their next one, an autograph book and planner are also available.

A variety of toys can also be found as part of this collection, including a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks toy bus or truck and souvenir baseballs.

Guests can sip their way into the new year as well with a few drinkware options from this new collection.

And finally, a variety of decorative pieces can also be found, include a couple of light up ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Can’t make it to Walt Disney World to shop this new collection? Many of these items can also be found on shopDisney