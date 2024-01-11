Photos: Construction Walls Go Up Behind Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park

Following the temporary removal of the “Partners” statue, more construction walls have gone up at Walt Disney Studios Park as the reimagining of the central plaza area continues.

What’s Happening:

Over the last few months, work has begun to reimagine and update the entrance area of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

The first visible change has occurred past the Studio 1 building, where the Walt Disney and Mickey “Partners” statue has been temporarily removed, leading to a wide open pathway leading towards The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Since the removal of the statue, construction walls have gone up to the sides of the Studio 1 gateway into the rest of the park, including right up by Art of Animation.

Pavement work behind Studio 1 began in October 2023, and is being completed behind fences in several areas of the park across several phases through late 2025.

When the work is complete, the “Partners” statue will return in a slightly different location, directly in front of Studio 1, and facing the other direction, looking towards the rest of Walt Disney Studios Park.

Starting at the end of April 2024, Studio 1 will close, meaning all of its services will be unavailable, including En Coulisses and Hep Cat Corner restaurants, as well as the shops (Les Légendes d’Hollywood and Hollywood Jewel Box) located in this venue.

The entrance of the park will be reorganized so that guests can easily access its main areas. Entrance to the attractions and shows will remain unchanged during the period.

