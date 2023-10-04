Photos: Scale Model of Disneyland on Opening Day Moves Into Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A scale model representing Disneyland on opening day, that was previously on display inside the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland, has now been moved across the country to Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This model was originally installed inside the Main Street Opera House in 2005 for Disneyland’s 50th anniversary. Here inside Walt Disney Presents, it replaces Disneyland concept art that itself replaced a recreation of Walt Disney’s office.

Further into the exhibit, costumes from two of this past summer’s Disney movies are still on display – The Little Mermaid and Haunted Mansion.

Getting into the spirit of the spooky season, costumes from the various ZOMBIES films can also be found just prior to entering the Walt Disney Theater.

Guests can still meet with Ariel from the live-action The Little Mermaid inside Walt Disney Presents, and take in a showing of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream.