Photos / Video: Live-Action Ariel Meet & Greet Debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ariel is now a part of our world, as the live-action meet & greet character has made her debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World guests can meet with Ariel from the live-action The Little Mermaid inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is also featuring a sneak preview of the film in the theater.

The meet & greet is located in the former space housing the Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc. meet & greet. Sully can now be found nearby in the newly reopened Pixar Plaza.

Demand was quite high to meet with the inquisitive former mermaid, garnering a 60 minute wait when we visited!

Artwork from the new film lines the walls of the queue.

And here she is, Ariel herself, in front of a lovely ocean backdrop.

Watch as we meet with Ariel and she explains the geography of her kingdom:

There are quite a lot of details to be found throughout the meet & greet area.

Ariel is now meeting guests daily at Walt Disney Presents, so be sure to visit her on your next trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now.