Photos: Duffy and Friends Bring a Winter Wonderland to Hong Kong Disneyland

Fantasy Gardens at Hong Kong Disneyland has been transformed for the holiday season into Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland – the place to celebrate Duffy and his popular friends.

Duffy & Friends are ready to welcome guests to their snow-filled paradise Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland, which has returned for its second season. They’ve been wishing for snow, and it may just come true! This wonderland will also serve as the perfect opportunity to grab holiday gifts and festive snacks.

During our walk through the area, we didn’t spot any of the characters out and about, however we did see lots of fun decorations. These included snowmen versions of all of Duffy’s friends, as well as some fun decor in the meet & greet gazebos.

Duffy’s friends, including Olu Mel, are even worked into the garland decorating the area!

Take a video tour through Duffy and Friends Winter Wonderland:

