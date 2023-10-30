Photos: Haunted Mansion Constance Hatchaway “The Bride” Figurine Available in Magic Kingdom

Here comes the Bride. During a trip to Magic Kingdom today, we spotted this new Constance Hatchaway ''The Bride'' Light-Up and Sound Figure at Memento Mori near the Haunted Mansion.

This new figurine, priced at $199, is a must-have addition to the collection of any Haunted Mansion fan.

While we spotted the new collectible in Magic Kingdom, it is also available online (though it is currently sold out).

Here is a description of the item from shopDisney

Constance Hatchaway, one of the dearly departed spirits dwelling in The Haunted Mansion, is reproduced here as a fully sculpted light-up figurine with eerie musical sounds for an unhappily wedded afterlife. Includes a lenticular portrait of the ill-fated couple, for better or worse.

Magic in the details Fully sculpted figurine Designed by Costa Alvesos for Disney Highly detailed Features Constance Hatchaway ''The Bride'' from The Haunted Mansion attic scene Translucent figure with internal blue lighting Plays eerie musical rendition of Here Comes the Bride On/Off switch on base for lights and sounds Scenic base features wedding cake and window backdrop with Raven in dead tree outside Separate easel with lenticular portrait of the Bride and Groom (his head disappears) Felt bottom Foot pads Inspired by Disney's The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland Walt Disney World

Check out some more photos of the figurine below: