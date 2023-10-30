Photos: Haunted Mansion Constance Hatchaway “The Bride” Figurine Available in Magic Kingdom

Here comes the Bride. During a trip to Magic Kingdom today, we spotted this new Constance Hatchaway ''The Bride'' Light-Up and Sound Figure at Memento Mori near the Haunted Mansion.
- This new figurine, priced at $199, is a must-have addition to the collection of any Haunted Mansion fan.
- While we spotted the new collectible in Magic Kingdom, it is also available online (though it is currently sold out).
- Here is a description of the item from shopDisney:
- Constance Hatchaway, one of the dearly departed spirits dwelling in The Haunted Mansion, is reproduced here as a fully sculpted light-up figurine with eerie musical sounds for an unhappily wedded afterlife. Includes a lenticular portrait of the ill-fated couple, for better or worse.
- Magic in the details
- Fully sculpted figurine
- Designed by Costa Alvesos for Disney
- Highly detailed
- Features Constance Hatchaway ''The Bride'' from The Haunted Mansion attic scene
- Translucent figure with internal blue lighting
- Plays eerie musical rendition of Here Comes the Bride
- On/Off switch on base for lights and sounds
- Scenic base features wedding cake and window backdrop with Raven in dead tree outside
- Separate easel with lenticular portrait of the Bride and Groom (his head disappears)
- Felt bottom
- Foot pads
- Inspired by Disney's The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
- Check out some more photos of the figurine below:
