Photos: Magic Key Event Offers Unique Character Greetings, Photo-Ops and Magnet Distribution at Disney California Adventure

On select dates this month, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can access a special experience in Disney California Adventure featuring some unique character interactions, photo-ops and a free gift. We stopped by the Hyperion Theater courtyard to see what’s taking place during the event’s first day today.

This special experience is open to Magic Key holders at the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land from March 11th–14th & March 18th–21st, 2024 from 2:00 p.m–7:00 p.m. There was quite the crowd of Magic Key holders looking to enter the area this afternoon.

Once in the courtyard, guests could either relax, or join another line for a photo opportunity.

Guests could take a photo with this Magic Key-themed step-and-repeat.

As a special souvenir, Magic Key holders can also pick up a special magnet featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto, while supplies last, when visiting the location.

A variety of less common characters could be found for some inevitably popular photo-ops, including Mushu or Mulan & Li Shang, and the White Rabbit or Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum.

A roaming magician as well as a juggler on a unicycle were also on hand to entertain guests.