Photos: Palm Breeze Bar Opens Poolside In Discovery Tower / The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, Disneyland Resort

Today saw the official opening of the new Palm Breeze Bar in the Discovery Tower at Disneyland Resort’s The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and below are some photos I took during my visit this morning.

This was actually my first time personally stepping foot into the Discovery Tower, so I was excited to get my first look as I approached through the familiar Disneyland Hotel courtyard.

After entering the lobby (which Laughing Place has covered elsewhere) I was escorted by a helpful Cast Member to the Palm Breeze Bar, which is located on a patio between the Disneyland Hotel’s Monorail Pool and the Villas’ Palette Pool. The first details that jumped out at me were the gorgeous Disneyland mural behind the bar and the interesting-looking modernist planters surrounding the area.

I took some time to explore the space, checking out the seating, the nice mosaics under the bar, and the TV monitors playing a loop of some attractive Disney Parks artwork.

Here’s a look at the Palm Breeze Bar menu, including food, alcoholic beverages, mocktails, beers and wines.

I ordered a gluten-free version of the Southwest Salad with grilled chicken added, which both looked and tasted great! The servers and bartenders were also incredibly accommodating to my allergy.

During my visit I also went live from the Palm Breeze Bar with Laughing Place’s Tony Betti, exploring the new Discover Tower lounge before walking over to check out recent construction updates to the upcoming Pixar Place Hotel.

Watch LIVE From the Disneyland Resort!:

Palm Breeze Bar is now open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM at Disneyland Resort’s The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. For additional information on the food menu, be sure to visit the Disney Parks Blog.