Photos: Latest Construction Progress on the Disney Vacation Club Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

If you have been to the Walt Disney World Resort lately and gone by the new Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, you’ve probably seen construction going strong. Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress.

What's Happening:

Construction is well underway on the new DVC tower, and we've been keeping readers updated on the building process.

It is located on the shore of Seven Seas Lagoon, along the Monorail line to Magic Kingdom

This will have beautiful views of Magic Kingdom and offer additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and dining options.

The new expansion is inspired by early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with the design honoring the history of the resort while also furthering the story with this new, innovative addition.

Plans for the expansion include additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and additional dining options.

Currently, the building is planned to be open in late 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club: “It’s no secret that our Members and guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World. Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”