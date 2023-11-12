Photos / Video: Ariana DeBose Gives Surprise Performance of “This Wish” from “Wish” at Disneyland

Disneyland visitors patiently waiting to see the Believe… In Holiday Magic fireworks on Saturday night got a pleasant surprise, as acclaimed actress and performer Ariana DeBose appeared in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle to perform “This Wish” from Disney’s Wish.

Ariana stars as Asha in Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Wish. “This Wish” has been making the rounds ever since it was fully released a few weeks ago, as part of Wish Wednesdays. The song serves as Asha’s “I want” song, and lucky Disneyland guests were treated to a live performance from DeBose herself. The fireworks ended up being canceled due to high winds, but this epic performance surely made up for it for many Disney fans.

Check out some more photos from her performance below, as well as a link to listen to the song over and over again, before you see Wish in theaters beginning November 22nd.

About Wish:

takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Advance tickets for Wish are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold.

are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold. Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.