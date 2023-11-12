Photos / Videos: Photo Ops and Latin Music Take Over Animation Courtyard and Commissary Lane for Disney Jollywood Nights

Adding to the stellar entertainment line-up of Disney Jollywood Nights are some smaller offerings in the Animation Courtyard and Commissary Lane sections of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Let’s explore what’s on offer!

We begin in Animation Courtyard, where a roaming DJ can be found spinning the hottest holiday tunes.

The former Studio Store, which has been closed since the pandemic of 2020, has been repurposed into a photo opportunity called “Lights! Camera! Action!” – where guests can pose with some fun Jollywood Nights artwork

Minnie Mouse could be found meeting in her new costume just outside Disney Junior Play and Dance!

Inside Disney Junior Play and Dance! are some more photo opportunities.

Heading over to Commissary Lane, which is home to “Holiday Fiesta En La Calle” – a holiday street fair filled with lively energy. Warm lighting and colorful décor gives the street a vibrant feel as guests sip drinks and nibble treats inspired by Latin holiday traditions.

Many of those aforementioned treats are available at the ABC Commissary.

Latin holiday music will fill the air as musicians play along the walkways, as seen in the video below.

Stay tuned for continuing coverage from the very first Disney Jollywood Nights event!