Photos: Explore the “Creators Club” Concierge Lounge at Disneyland Resort’s Newly Opened Pixar Place Hotel

This morning ahead of the grand opening ceremony for the newly remodeled and rethemed hotel at Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place cofounder Rebekah Moseley had the opportunity to participate in a tour of the Pixar Place Hotel’s concierge lounge, which is called the Creators Club.

During the tour, we were told that the Creators Club will be opening to concierge-level guests later this year, and that it will offer a selection of snacks and beverages operated by Great Maple (which also has a sit-down restaurant attached to the lobby of the Pixar Place Hotel).

“In addition to being a nice place to relax, the Creators Club was designed to be a tribute to the long-standing collaboration between Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering. You’re surrounded by attraction posters as well as some artifacts, and you’ll hear a playlist of tunes from Pixar experiences at Disney Parks around the world.

“That long-standing partnership culminates today in the Grand Opening of the very first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States.”

With that, Rebekah and the other reporters in attendance were introduced to a few of the creatives who were involved with the design of the hotel: Kirstin Makela, Art Director for Walt Disney Imagineering, Tasha Sounart, Theme Park Creative Director for Pixar Animation Studios, Joey Caporaso, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, and Krista Sheffler, Senior Theme Park Producer for Pixar Animation Studios. These creative talents posed in the Creators Club with some of their work from Disney Parks around the world.

Pixar Place Hotel (formerly the Paradise Pier Hotel, among various other names) is now open at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Disneyland Resort website.