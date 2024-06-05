Popular Pixar Fest Popcorn Bucket Headed To Walt Disney World Later This Month

Some popular novelties that debuted at the launch of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort (Yes, we’re talking about that Pizza Planet Truck popcorn bucket) are making their way across the country to Pixar fans visiting Walt Disney World later this month.

What’s Happening:

One of the most highly-anticipated aspects of Disneyland’s Pixar Fest were the novelties – including an extremely popular Pizza Planet Truck popcorn bucket, which fast became the envy of Walt Disney World regulars.

Now, that item (and others) are heading across the country and will soon be available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Pizza Planet Truck popcorn bucket holds the standard popcorn box in the back (read: the popcorn doesn’t get poured into it) and is definitely more toy than kernel conveyance.

In our post from Pixar Fest below, you can see that the truck features pull-back acceleration and also features a removable green alien driver, adorned in a Pizza Planet uniform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laughing Place (@laughing_place)

The Pizza Planet Truck is arriving on June 10th at the park, alongside another popular item from Pixar Fest at Disneyland – The Slinky Dog Sipper. Both will be found at various popcorn and vending carts throughout the park.

Along with the two novelties, June 10th will also mark the launch of numerous treats and some already existing favorites that can be found throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios: The Incredibles Chocolate Cake at ABC Lightning McQueen Spare Tire at Rosie's All-American Café: Chocolate cake doughnut filled with raspberry jam enrobed in dark chocolate mousse, coconut glaze, chocolate flakes, and a chocolate coin Mike Wazowski Cupcake at Backlot Express: Vanilla cake filled with raspberry jam topped with pistachio buttercream and butterscotch chips Jack-Jack's Num Num Cookie at Market and Neighborhood Bakery Cupcake à la Forky for little riders at Roundup Rodeo BBQ

If you’d like to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios or all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel