Plant Based Options at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Sometimes, when you are eating out, finding plant-based options can be difficult. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has clearly marked many menu items with the plant-based logo, so you don't have to worry. The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has officially begun, and there are lots of delicious plant-based menu items offered this year. Other options have the possibility of being modified, so talk to a cast member about other choices. Below are the ones that are already plant-based as is.
What's Available:
Brunchot
- Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta (Garden Graze)
Refreshment Port
- Plant-based Buffalo Chicken Tender Poutine on crispy potato barrels with ranch, and plant-based blue cheese crumbles(Garden Graze Food Stroll) (NEW!)
Florida Fresh Outdoor Kitchen
- Florida Strawberry Shortcake (Garden Graze Food Stroll) (NEW!)
EPCOT Farmers Feast Outdoor Kitchen
- Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese (Garden Graze)
Trowel & Trellis Outdoor Kitchen
- IMPOSSIBLE Farmhouse Meatball with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and creamy herb aïoli (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
The Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market Outdoor Kitchen
- Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)) (Garden Graze)
La Isla Fresca
- IMPOSSIBLE Jamaican Beef Patty with Spicy Papaya Syrup (NEW!)
- Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut (Garden Graze)
Epcot Refreshment Outpost
- Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (NEW!) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
Citrus Blossom
- Orange Bird Sipper with lemon-orange smoothie
Pineapple Promenade Outdoor Kitchen
- DOLE Whip
