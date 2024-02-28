Plant Based Options at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Sometimes, when you are eating out, finding plant-based options can be difficult. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has clearly marked many menu items with the plant-based logo, so you don't have to worry. The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has officially begun, and there are lots of delicious plant-based menu items offered this year. Other options have the possibility of being modified, so talk to a cast member about other choices. Below are the ones that are already plant-based as is.

What's Available:

 

Brunchot

  • Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta (Garden Graze)

Refreshment Port 

  • Plant-based Buffalo Chicken Tender Poutine on crispy potato barrels with ranch, and plant-based blue cheese crumbles(Garden Graze Food Stroll) (NEW!)

Florida Fresh Outdoor Kitchen

  • Florida Strawberry Shortcake (Garden Graze Food Stroll) (NEW!)

EPCOT Farmers Feast Outdoor Kitchen

  • Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese (Garden Graze)

Trowel & Trellis Outdoor Kitchen 

  • IMPOSSIBLE Farmhouse Meatball with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and creamy herb aïoli (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

The Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market Outdoor Kitchen

  • Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)) (Garden Graze)

La Isla Fresca

  • IMPOSSIBLE Jamaican Beef Patty with Spicy Papaya Syrup (NEW!)
  • Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut (Garden Graze)

Epcot Refreshment Outpost

  • Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (NEW!) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

Citrus Blossom

  • Orange Bird Sipper with lemon-orange smoothie

Pineapple Promenade Outdoor Kitchen

  • DOLE Whip

