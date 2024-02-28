Plant Based Options at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Sometimes, when you are eating out, finding plant-based options can be difficult. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has clearly marked many menu items with the plant-based logo, so you don't have to worry. The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has officially begun, and there are lots of delicious plant-based menu items offered this year. Other options have the possibility of being modified, so talk to a cast member about other choices. Below are the ones that are already plant-based as is.

What's Available:

Brunchot

Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta (Garden Graze)

Refreshment Port

Plant-based Buffalo Chicken Tender Poutine on crispy potato barrels with ranch, and plant-based blue cheese crumbles(Garden Graze Food Stroll) (NEW!)

Florida Fresh Outdoor Kitchen

Florida Strawberry Shortcake (Garden Graze Food Stroll) (NEW!)

EPCOT Farmers Feast Outdoor Kitchen

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese (Garden Graze)

Trowel & Trellis Outdoor Kitchen

IMPOSSIBLE Farmhouse Meatball with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and creamy herb aïoli (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

The Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market Outdoor Kitchen

Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)) (Garden Graze)

La Isla Fresca

IMPOSSIBLE Jamaican Beef Patty with Spicy Papaya Syrup (NEW!)

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut (Garden Graze)

Epcot Refreshment Outpost

Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (NEW!) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

Citrus Blossom

Orange Bird Sipper with lemon-orange smoothie

Pineapple Promenade Outdoor Kitchen

DOLE Whip

