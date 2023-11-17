Ranking Disneyland Roller Coasters

Disneyland has a wealth of incredible attractions across its parks, but its roller coasters are particularly popular with thrill-seekers. Each of Disneyland’s roller coasters offers an incredibly unique experience for guests, with some providing a gentler, kid-friendly experience and others offering some of the most intense thrills at the parks.

There are certain roller coasters at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure that stand out as the best of the best. Weighing factors like theming, intensity, and smoothness, we will rank the roller coasters you can’t miss at the Disneyland Resort!

5. Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster is a small, kid-friendly roller coaster located in Mickey’s Toontown that is based on the Disney animated series Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers. The roller coaster takes you for a ride aboard a vehicle of hollowed-out acorn seats designed for an adult and a child to ride together.

This roller coaster is light-intensity, reaching a max speed of 22 mph, and it’s a great way to introduce little ones to the world of thrill rides! Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster also contains an interactive queue where kids can explore the colorful found objects in Gadget’s workshop.

4. Matterhorn Bobsleds is one of the must-ride roller coasters at Disneyland that takes you on a thrilling journey through the mountain aboard an alpine sled where you must escape the angry Abominable Snowman. This historic ride located in Fantasyland is the very first tubular steel roller coaster in the world and the first roller coaster-style attraction at the park!

Though Matterhorn Bobsleds may be a bit bumpier than others on this list, that is all part of the fun. The suspense-building throughout the ride makes the experience truly thrilling, from the initial steep ascent in pitch-black darkness to the first appearance of the terrifying Abominable Snowman! Guests say that the two bobsled tracks are slightly different from one another, with the Fantasyland side smoother and longer and the Tomorrowland side faster with more intense drops.

The Matterhorn is definitely a can’t-miss ride and has captured the hearts of Disney fans for good reason.

3. Big Thunder Mountain is a beloved roller coaster located in Frontierland that takes you on a wild journey through a haunted gold mine. The theming of this ride is truly impressive, from the beautiful red rock formations to the real mining gear included in the attraction. The attraction is good for the entire family.

This roller coaster reaches a top speed of 35 miles per hour, and it’s a perfect family-friendly attraction that is not too scary for kids. Big Thunder Mountain has its fair share of thrilling elements, between the dark cavern at the start of the ride and its sudden drops and turns throughout. While the roller coaster may not be as intense as others on this list, it’s an incredibly fun, engaging attraction and one we never miss when visiting Disneyland.

Tip: if you stare at the goat with the dynamite as the roller coaster starts its descent down the hill, it will feel as if you’re moving faster!

2. The Incredicoaster is the most intense roller coaster at the Disneyland Resort, featuring a 108-foot drop, one inversion, and a thrilling 0-55 mph launch. The ride follows the Incredibles on a high-speed chase as they race to catch baby Jack-Jack, who has escaped and is wreaking havoc.

The roller coaster was previously California Screamin’ and was rethemed to the Incredibles with the opening of Pixar Pier, retaining all of its thrilling elements with added storytelling and the addition of beloved Pixar characters. See how to fit The Incredicoaster into your day in our Disney California Adventure 1-day itinerary.

The roller coaster’s smoothness and intensity, combined with its special effects and engaging musical score by Incredibles composer Michael Giacchino, make it a can’t-miss experience for thrill seekers!

1. Space Mountain, located in Tomorrowland, is the best roller coaster at Disneyland that takes you on a high-speed journey through space. Space Mountain contains sharp turns and sudden drops in the dark, and the music swells to underscore the thrill of the ride. Space Mountain’s simplicity, the thrill of racing through the darkness past stars, and its incredible music make it a can’t-miss experience.

The Star Wars overlay of the ride, called “Hyperspace Mountain,” appears occasionally for limited-time runs, which takes you into the heart of a space battle as you engage with Imperial forces. This is an incredibly fun version of the ride that you won’t want to miss if you’re visiting while it’s available!

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides at Disneyland, which is why we recommend riding it early in the morning before the wait times start to get longer.

You can see our full guide to the best roller coasters at Disneyland for the pros and cons of each, our top 3 recommended roller coasters for kids, and more!

