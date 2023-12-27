Recipe for the Delicious Pretzel Bread Pudding From EPCOT

Walt Disney World is known for delicious food, and when you go home, you may be craving some of these amazing options. If you are wanting pretzel bread pudding, here is the recipe, thanks to Disney Parks Blog.

Recipe:

Pretzel Bread Pudding:

Makes 15-18

Vanilla Sauce:

1 egg

1/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk, divided

2 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pretzel Bread Pudding:

1 pound pretzel bread

1 cup milk

1 2/3 cup heavy cream

1 1/3 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 3/4 teaspoon vanilla paste

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Topping:

Caramel sauce

For Vanilla Sauce:

Beat egg and sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.

Bring cream and 3/4 cup of milk to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add 1/3 of the simmering cream mixture to the eggs, whisking constantly to temper the eggs. Carefully pour back into the saucepan.

Whisk cornstarch and remaining 1/4 cup of milk together in a small bowl. Add to the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until sauce thickens. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract.

Place a mesh strainer over a bowl. Pour sauce through a strainer and cool to room temperature.

Cover and refrigerate for up to 7 days.

For Pretzel Bread Pudding:

Tear or chop pretzel bread into large pieces. Place in a food processor and pulse until coarse crumbs form.

Whisk milk, heavy cream, sugar, eggs, vanilla paste, baking powder, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add pretzel bread pieces. Cover and refrigerate 4-12 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray 15 1/2 cup ramekins or muffin tins with non-stick cooking spray.

Add 1/3 cup pretzel bread pudding mix into each ramekin or muffin tin. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until centers of pretzel bread puddings are firm.

Cool for 5 minutes before removing from molds.

To Serve:

Remove vanilla sauce from the refrigerator. Heat in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until warm. Place warm pretzel bread puddings on small plates. Top each with 2-3 tablespoons vanilla sauce. Drizzle caramel on top.