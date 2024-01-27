“Kingdom Keepers” Author Ridley Pearson to Host Book Signings at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in February

Kingdom Keepers author Ridley Pearson will be hosting signings of the latest in his long running book series soon at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Just a few days prior to the official release of the latest Kingdom Keepers book, Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance Book 2: Villains’ Realm , author Ridley Pearson will be appearing at the U.S. Disney Parks for signing appearances.

book, , author Ridley Pearson will be appearing at the U.S. Disney Parks for signing appearances. Pearson will be at Walt Disney World on February 23rd and at the Disneyland Resort

Exact locations and times for the signings will be announced in the near future on the official Kingdom Keepers Facebook page

More on Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance

The second book in the all-new Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance trilogy follows our young heroes to parks around the world as they work to stop the most villainous villain of all—Ursula—from taking over for good!

trilogy follows our young heroes to parks around the world as they work to stop the most villainous villain of all—Ursula—from taking over for good! Already selling over a million copies worldwide, Ridley Pearson expands the Kingdom Keepers world in ways no reader—or Disney Parks fan—could have imagined.

Home from their adventures abroad in book one, Eli and his friends are safe and sound at Epcot

With the help of Cinderella’s very own Fairy Godmother—the notorious FGM as she’s known in this world—they set out to stop Ursula—jumping from Epcot to Disneyland to Disneyland Paris, where the ultimate battle between good and evil plays out. Will Eli and his friends prevail, or will the Villains finally have their way?

Kingdom Keepers fans can now pre-order the latest book

fans can now Click here