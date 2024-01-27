“Kingdom Keepers” Author Ridley Pearson to Host Book Signings at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in February

Kingdom Keepers author Ridley Pearson will be hosting signings of the latest in his long running book series soon at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Just a few days prior to the official release of the latest Kingdom Keepers book, Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance Book 2: Villains’ Realm, author Ridley Pearson will be appearing at the U.S. Disney Parks for signing appearances.
- Pearson will be at Walt Disney World on February 23rd and at the Disneyland Resort on February 25th.
- Exact locations and times for the signings will be announced in the near future on the official Kingdom Keepers Facebook page.
More on Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance
- The second book in the all-new Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance trilogy follows our young heroes to parks around the world as they work to stop the most villainous villain of all—Ursula—from taking over for good!
- Already selling over a million copies worldwide, Ridley Pearson expands the Kingdom Keepers world in ways no reader—or Disney Parks fan—could have imagined.
- Home from their adventures abroad in book one, Eli and his friends are safe and sound at Epcot with their families—or are they? When Eli learns that the CEO of the Walt Disney Company has mysteriously done a 180 and ordered Villains Realms to be built in every park across the globe, he and his friends know something is amiss. It turns out that Ursula, the baddest of the big bads, has recruited an evil chemist to recreate Walt’s magical ink, which would allow the Villains to travel between parks and end Disney magic as we know it.
- With the help of Cinderella’s very own Fairy Godmother—the notorious FGM as she’s known in this world—they set out to stop Ursula—jumping from Epcot to Disneyland to Disneyland Paris, where the ultimate battle between good and evil plays out. Will Eli and his friends prevail, or will the Villains finally have their way?
- Kingdom Keepers fans can now pre-order the latest book in the series from their favorite booksellers ahead of its February 27th, 2024 release.
- Click here to read an excerpt from the new book, exclusively shared with us here at Laughing Place.
