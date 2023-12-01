Artist Rob Kaz Teases Art Featuring Classic EPCOT Attractions To Debut At 2024 EPCOT International Festival Of The Arts

The 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just around the corner, and one featured artist is taking to social media to tease his collection that will debut at the festival, and it features a couple of pieces that longtime EPCOT fans will surely want to get their hands on.

What’s Happening:

As we approach the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, coming next month to Walt Disney World

One of those artists is Rob Kaz, an artist known for many of his various interpretations of Disney Characters and film moments that he turns into fine art, with a collection exclusively available featuring Disney Parks and their attractions at the Disney Parks.

As part of that collection, Kaz has taken to social media to showcase some of his next works that will be at the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, teasing fine art celebrating some classic (and long closed) attractions.

Sure to get the attention of many an EPCOT fan is one piece featuring Mickey, Donald, and Goofy aboard the classic World Showcase attraction, Maelstrom. The ride, one of EPCOT’s earliest thrill attractions, was featured in the Norway pavilion upon opening, and more than a boat ride similar to the adjacent Mexico pavilion. Maelstrom featured backwards motion, and log flume style dropping over a waterfall, all themed to a viking voyage through Norway’s history, culture, and landscapes. Lookout for the trolls and the polar bears.

Newer EPCOT fans might recognize this idea as Frozen Ever After

In the mood for another blast to EPCOT’s past through the works of Kaz? Take a look at his new piece for the festival featuring The Living Seas. In Future World, long before The Seas with Nemo & Friends Seabase

Kaz’s new piece celebrates that history with a diving Mickey and Minnie greeting a pod of dolphins featured just outside Seabase Alpha, in the depths of The Living Seas.

Though not necessarily an EPCOT piece, Kaz has a wide breadth of works celebrating Disney Parks and their attractions, and he promises 11 new pieces to be revealed during the festival. And they aren’t all based on closed attractions. Another piece of art teased by Kaz showcases Lightning McQueen and Mater driving in the desert. Disney Parks fans will note that that’s not just a random desert scene, but rather the landscape anchoring Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Radiator Springs Racers

Kaz himself will be on site at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts regularly, kicking off with the opening weekend on Friday, January 12th. He’ll be there consistently Weds – Sunday, with his last festival appearance on the last day of the festival, Monday, February 19th. Be sure to check times guides and signage if you’d like to meet Kaz.

At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 will run January 12 through February 19, 2024.