Roku Teases Partnership With Walt Disney World

A new post from Roku has Disney fans wondering what Walt Disney World fun could be coming to the streaming device’s popular interface.

What’s Happening:

A cryptic new post has appeared on the Instagram account for Roku, showing a sight all too familiar to Disney Parks fans right in the middle of Roku City.

Those with Roku devices are familiar with Roku city, the landscape filled screensaver theme with icons from movies, television, world landmarks…and in the post on Instagram, a Disney-esque construction wall with the phrase “Pardon Our Pixie Dust” on it.

While this could just be a fun thought that something new is coming to Roku, it’s a pinned comment from Walt Disney World that makes one curious as to what this apparent partnership could mean.

It’s also worth noting that this construction wall only appears on social media, and not in actual Roku devices.

No specific details have been given regarding this apparent collaboration, but this isn’t the first time Disney has made an appearance on Roku devices, with selectable themes with Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul previously offered.

previously offered. Roku users may also remember previous appearances in Roku city from Warner Bros. Barbie and even Carnival Cruise Lines.

and even Carnival Cruise Lines. Again, as to what that means for Roku City and Walt Disney World, or when that will take place is still unknown, but the fun tease from Roku definitely has us guessing.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV, connecting users to the content they love, enabling content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and providing advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models, Roku streaming players, and TV- related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.