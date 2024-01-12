Photos: runDisney Health & Fitness Expo Returns to Disneyland Resort with Races for First Time Since 2017

This morning saw the beginning of the 2024 runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at Disneyland Resort (the first such event at the Anaheim, California-based resort since 2017), and below are a good number of photos showcasing what was in store for attendees.

Signage was clear as I approached the Disneyland Hotel and its convention center this morning, where the Expo was being held.

Inside the convention center area I found a number of photo ops, concession stands, and merchandise displays for guests to make use of during their visit.

An additional photo op promoting the already-popular new Disney+ live-action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians took up an entire room at the event.

Then it was time to begin exploring the Expo’s exhibit hall floor, where guests shopped for merchandise and could learn information all about runDisney, its races, and programming.

There was a cool central area of the runDisney Expo marked by a large Sleeping Beauty Castle backdrop. This section also featured several swag giveaways including stickers and fans, plus more displays of merchandise for this weekend’s event.

Along one wall was a display of a variety of attractive runDisney medals one could attain by participating in the races.

Also on the main floor I found some cool Mickey & Friends key art for the event, a Honda booth, and more Disney exhibits.

The merchandise area itself was tricky to access, as guests had to use the virtual queue system and even after that the wait time seemed pretty long. There were also booths for job opportunities at Disneyland Resort, the Disney Vacation Club, and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings.

Outside the runDisney Expo, once attendees made their way over to the Downtown Disney District, there were also a number of discounts activities for participants in this weekend’s event. For example, I stumbled across an exercise training session in progress on the new lawn. I’ve included images of the various signage in case you’d like more information on these fun offerings.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend and runDisney Health & Fitness Expo 2024 runs from now through Sunday, January 14th at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Disneyland website.