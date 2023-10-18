runDisney Shares First Look at 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Merchandise

With the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend just a couple of weeks away, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the merchandise that will be available for runners to pick up.
- Runners will be able to head to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo to pick up this new merchandise.
- The collection of merchandise will feature characters from each race distance in a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” Finisher products, including shirts in multiple styles and jackets.
- Of course, a new Spirit Jersey and matching hat and ear headband will also be available.
- Runners will also be able to take their race medals home in a variety of bag styles from Lug or the Loungefly mini backpack.
- A variety of other products will also be available, including commemorative pins and pin sets, drinkware and so much more.
- Guests will be invited to attend the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex during the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 3, 2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend participants will be able to join a virtual queue from their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or home in order to access the first day of the runDisney Merchandise Shop.
- The virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the Expo.
