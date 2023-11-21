Scentsy Sponsorship of Dumbo The Flying Elephant Debuts at Magic Kingdom

Dumbo The Flying Elephant’s sponsor, Scentsy, has kickstarted their “Smellephants on Parade” experience by unveiling new signage at the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Initially announced back in July, Scentsy is taking over as Dumbo the Flying Elephant’s official sponsor at the Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

Today, the first signage went up in the park and photos were posted to Scentsy’s Facebook

The sponsorship will also include a “search and sniff” adventure to be added to the attraction and surrounding area soon.