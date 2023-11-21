Scentsy Sponsorship of Dumbo The Flying Elephant Debuts at Magic Kingdom

Dumbo The Flying Elephant’s sponsor, Scentsy, has kickstarted their “Smellephants on Parade” experience by unveiling new signage at the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Initially announced back in July, Scentsy is taking over as Dumbo the Flying Elephant’s official sponsor at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort..
- Today, the first signage went up in the park and photos were posted to Scentsy’s Facebook
- The sponsorship will also include a “search and sniff” adventure to be added to the attraction and surrounding area soon.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com