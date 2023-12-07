Serena Williams and Her Family Visit the Walt Disney World Resort

Serena Williams and her family recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort. While there they met Disney characters and enjoyed many of the popular attractions, including the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Former global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams recently embarked on a magical family journey at The Most Magical Place On Earth, Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia, Williams indulged in a variety of enchanting experiences, including enjoying some of Disney’s most popular attractions.

Williams and her family explored the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.

They interacted with water in unique ways and discovered its playful personality. After that, Williams and Olympia had a special encounter with Moana, getting wayfinding lessons from the expert.

And the fun didn’t stop there. Williams and her family went by Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom

Williams retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open as arguably the greatest player in women’s tennis history.

What They’re Saying:

“Disney is literally my favorite place to come to on the planet,” Williams said of her visit. “There are just so many things to do.”