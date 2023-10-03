Service Dog Falls Asleep On Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World

An adorable video is making its way around the internet of a service dog falling asleep while meeting Mickey Mouse during a trip to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Ashton McGrady took a trip to Walt Disney World and brought her four-year-old service dog Forest to Disney to support her.

She shared on her social media pages (under the handle @ radiantlygolden

McGrady shared with Newsweek

Forest helps his owner, who has a connective tissue disorder called Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (POTS) and an incomplete spinal cord injury. He also performs some psychiatric and autism-related tasks.

Walt Disney World allows service animals in the park for guests with disabilities, stating, "Service animals must be under the control of the owner at all times and should remain on a leash or in a harness."