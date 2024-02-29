Special Limited Time Events Taking Place at the Shanghai Disney Resort This Spring

If you are planning a trip to the Shanghai Disney Resort, this spring might be the perfect time. Starting March 6th and running through May 31st, there's a lineup of limited-time events taking place.

What’s Happening:

At Shanghai Disney Resort, the gray of winter has given way to lively bursts of color. As the weather warms, guests are invited to discover seasonal delights in the lively topiaries and blossoming flowers, fun-filled entertainment, and fresh surprises throughout the resort.

From March 6th to May 31st, an exciting lineup of limited-time events are set to unfold, starting with princess-themed festivities in March, through to Chip ‘n’ Dale Month in April and Marvel

A brand-new Walt Disney Animation Studios Zootopia -themed entertainment show will also debut, in addition to a delightful array of seasonally available treats, and stylishly colorful merchandise.

This spring, guests will find even more reasons to venture outdoors and enjoy quality time with family and friends at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Disney Color-Fest ignites elevated celebrations featuring more Disney friends

The ever-popular “Disney Color-Fest: A Street Party!” will now feature an elevated lineup. In an explosion of color, the show invites guests to join their favorite Disney characters for a vibrant song and dance.

Adding to the excitement, Mushu, from the Disney Animation film Mulan , Stitch, from the Disney Animation film Lilo & Stitch , and Duffy’s friend CookieAnn will join the red, blue, and yellow units respectively for the first time.

Inspired by the colors of nature, Disney characters are swapping out their winter gear for fresh new spring outfits!

Mickey and Friends have gone full skater mode this season with sporty hoodies, checkered patterns, and cool accessories for their new hobby.

Out exploring nature are Duffy and Friends wearing cute cottage-style outfits, complete with woodland-inspired accessories like leather tulips and wooden buttons.

Meanwhile, over in the Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh and friends will be joining in the spring makeover fun with plants that they’ve used to decorate their outfits!

Discover nature’s beautiful palette at Shanghai Disney Resort

The season of rebirth can be seen all around Shanghai Disney Resort as thousands of flowers bloom in a rich tapestry of color.

Topiaries of beloved Disney characters again will bloom this season. Carefully crafted and designed to thrive as spring progresses, they are sprouting new sprigs and blossoming flowers under the gentle caress of the warm spring breeze.

Over in the Gardens of Imagination and the surrounding areas, guests will be able to see the magic of nature in the more than 200 different types of flowers around the park!

From Mickey Avenue to Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land, the lively colors of the season are in abundance in every corner of the resort for guests to explore at their leisure.

New sculpted eggs shaped like Red Panda Mei, from Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red and Dug and Russell, from Pixar's Up , are debuting at the Gardens of Imagination this year alongside classic eggs for guests to seek out.

and Dug and Russell, from Pixar's , are debuting at the Gardens of Imagination this year alongside classic eggs for guests to seek out. All around, more inspiration from nature can be found in the spectacular floral displays and hanging vines that adorn Mickey Avenue. Guests can also visit the social wall for a sprightly interaction with nature!

The natural beauty of spring is also in full bloom in Disneytown, where nature lovers will discover a wonderful place for a spring outing.

The resort’s wetland park, Wishing Star Park, offers a relaxing spring stroll, where treasures of nature, including tulips, cherry blossoms, and local birdlife, are waiting to be discovered.

Both resort hotels will also be decked out with flowers, creating a natural heaven for guests to base themselves during a multiday spring vacation.

Enjoy new Zootopia-themed entertainment show and experience this spring

Following the recent grand opening of the world's first Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort, guests and Zootopia residents alike can enjoy a vibrant spring together.

This season also sees the Zootopia -themed show, Try Everything: Disney Zootopia Yoga Show, debut at the resort, immersing guests in the colorful daily lives of Zootopia citizens in an exciting original story based on the hit Disney Animation movie, starting every day from April 1st at Melody Garden.

Other Zootopia debuts to the park this spring include stunning new topiaries featuring Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, both of whom are ready to welcome guests as they embark on their springtime adventure.

More exciting activations await Disney fans each month, including princess-themed festivities

Continuing a long-held Shanghai Disney Resort tradition, International Women’s Day in March will see Minnie Mouse’s custom-made sign return to greet guests at the Entry Portal, with one of the Chinese characters in the park’s name altered to its feminine version.

The tribute to women worldwide then continues with princess-themed offerings around the park from March 6th through March 31st.

Celebrating bravery, strength, and being true to oneself, this celebration welcomes the arrival of the visual spectacular Starting Now: A Disney Princess Celebration, where the Enchanted Storybook Castle will come to life with enchanting projections set to the powerful track Starting Now, the theme song of the Ultimate Princess Celebration.

Within the Enchanted Storybook Castle itself, the new boutique and immersive experience Castle Encounters will give guests the opportunity to meet their favorite Disney royals, and the Castle balcony will feature surprise appearances from Disney Princes and Princesses, along with a special starring role during the train-themed parade Mickey’s Storybook Express.

With a Princess Themed Sipper, a Princess Themed Jar, a Disney Princess Mickey Ear Hat available at the newly revamped Be Our Guest Boutique, and the opportunity to encounter Disney royals, guests can find countless ways to spend more time with their favorite Disney Queens and Princesses this spring

As April comes rolling around, it’s time to celebrate the cheeky chipmunk duo with Chip ‘n’ Dale’s birthday and the start of Chip ‘n’ Dale month on April 2nd. Chip ‘n’ Dale’s pal Clarice will make a special trip to the park to celebrate the occasion with her friends and guests from far and wide.

Guests will also be able to mark their unique celebration moments with the Chip ‘n’ Dale Birthday Collection.

Then in May, Marvel Month serves up an action-packed itinerary and an incredible immersive experience for Marvel fans.

The arrival of an oversized Marvel Icon in Tomorrowland is waiting for guests to snap and share photos. As diehard Marvel superhero fans themselves, Mickey and Friends will be dressing up as their favorite Marvel heroes in Mickey’s Super Hero Celebration to teach young guests about the superhero spirit and meet with fellow Marvel fans against Marvel backdrop!

Guests will also be able to spot their favorite Avengers atop the Avengers Deployment Vehicle as it travels through Tomorrowland.

Enjoy a rainbow of flavors this springtime

Spring at Shanghai Disney Resort is not just a time of renewal but a reawakening for all the senses!

The resort’s chefs have been busy bringing the colors and flavors of the season to a range of spring treats.

From ice cream and donuts, to cookies and tacos, vibrant morsels of delight can be found across the resort’s restaurants and eateries.

Fresh flavors of spring can be found in each bite, from the Roasted Chicken with Peanuts Butter Wrap, to the Hot Dog Sausage Sandwich with Avocado and Tomato Corn Salad, and seasonal fruit-flavored ice cream.

Adventuring out into nature means bringing snacks for sustenance, and the souvenir sippers and popcorn buckets provide delicious refreshment and snacking options, including Color-Fest Themed Sippers filled with a Colorful Spring Special Drink, a Winnie the Pooh Sipper with a sweet and fragrant peach sparkling, and a Disney LinaBell Spring Bucket brimming with the resort’s signature popcorn.

Over in Disneytown, Donald’s Dine ‘n’ Delights is launching its monthly pizza specials for 2024. With the arrival of a Wagyu Meatball Pizza in March, Pancetta and Four Cheese Pizza in April, and White Asparagus Bacon and Prawn Pizza in May, the whole family will find new flavors to enjoy and a fresh surprise waiting with every visit.

Bring home the colors of the season with new Color-Fest merchandise

This season, guests will also find unlimited inspiration to venture outdoors with the new Disney Color-Fest: A Street Party Collection. The collection includes plush, keychains and t-shirts, all destined to bring a burst of color to any springtime outing!

Guests can also join Mickey and Friends on their new skateboarding adventures with the new Spring Mickey and Friends Collection.

The collection features tons of exciting items of the loveable characters dressed head-to-toe in cool skater outfits.

Guests can even create their own look with a colorful selection of apparel and bags that will look right at home on the half-pipe!

Inspired by the colors outside their window, Duffy and Friends have taken to transforming their living room into a fantasy garden in the Spring Duffy and Friends Collection.

The collection lends rich floral elements and soothing colors to plush and keychains, along with practical items like a thermos flask and a cardholder, plus fashion-forward accessories including a cross-body bag and a headband that can be mixed and matched to create the most vibrant style this spring!

More details about the collection will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official communications channels.

Make the most of a magical spring afternoon with special International Women’s Day Afternoon Tickets

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Shanghai Disney Resort is also rolling out limited-time Afternoon Tickets for visits on March 8th, 2024 with a limited quantity.

On sale from March 4th, 2024 to March 8th, and available for purchase across official channels, this ticket provides special access to Shanghai Disneyland after 3:00 p.m. on March 8th for just RMB 299 for a standard ticket and RMB 224 for children, seniors, and guests with disabilities.

No matter how guests choose to celebrate, a rainbow of colorful experiences and offerings are waiting to be explored this spring at Shanghai Disney Resort!

Planning a Trip?

