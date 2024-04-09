Solar Eclipse Over the Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort

Eyes were on the skies (with safety eyewear) yesterday when the solar eclipse took place. Disney Parks shared on their Instagram page the beautiful view from the Magic Kingdom park at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The solar eclipse was taking the headlines, having people safely look to the sky yesterday afternoon.

Although Florida was not in the path of totality, those in the Sunshine State were able to experience a partial solar eclipse.

In Orlando, the solar eclipse began at 1:46 before peaking at 3:03 with 57% coverage, all while ending at 4:15.

Check out the video that Disney Park shared on their Instagram page, showing what those visiting the Magic Kingdom were able to experience.

