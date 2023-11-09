Space 220 Restaurant Announces New Rare Culinary Inspired Cards

Space 220 Restaurant has announced the release of a brand new set of culinary-inspired cards.

What’s Happening:

Space 220 Restaurant, the out-of-this-world dining experience at EPCOT

The limited-edition collectible items celebrate food and beverage innovation with artful illustrations paired with insightful space trivia.

They are designed to educate and entertain guests of all ages from around the world.

The cards will be personally delivered intermittently to guests by Space 220 Restaurant’s Executive Chef Marc Kusche during his daily table visits.

This is the only way to acquire these rare souvenirs. Guests will be selected at random to receive a card in honor of their time spent suspended in orbit 220 miles directly above Earth’s surface aboard the Centauri Space Station.

This is the first in a multipart release of the limited-run series that Space 220 will be distributing over the next year.

New artwork and trivia will be included on each additional card set.

Chef Marc has led the culinary team at Space 220 since the restaurant opened in 2021.

An industry leader, Disney enthusiast, and father, he enjoys having the opportunity to come out of the kitchen and into the dining room to spend time with the guests during tableside chats.

He is very invested in the guest experience and personally chose the topics on each collectible card to ensure a whimsical and informative final product of the highest quality.