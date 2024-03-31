Photos & Video: Springtime Pre-Parade Brings the Easter Bunny to Magic Kingdom

Happy Easter everyone! The Easter Bunny and his friends greeted guests at Magic Kingdom today with a special Springtime pre-parade.

The Springtime pre-parade brought Mr. and Mrs. Easter bunny and their friends to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom today. Some other familiar faces, including the White Rabbit and the Dapper Dans, also got in on the fun.

You can check out the full Springtime Pre-Parade at Magic Kingdom today in the video below.

Want to make a trip out to Walt Disney World? We recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to plan your vacation.