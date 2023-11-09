New Lightsaber Hilt Inspired By “Star Wars: The High Republic” Coming To Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge And shopDisney

Just in time to celebrate Life Day, a new Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic is set to debut at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World and on shopDisney.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Star Wars: The High Republic will be excited for the reveal of the brand new Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, the first Lightsaber collectible to be inspired by the golden age of the Jedi arriving November 17th on shopDisney and at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- This limited-edition set includes a Lightsaber hilt that is based on Stellan’s iconic cross guard lightsaber, in the unique designs seen during the era of the High Republic. In addition, it comes in a stunning collectible wooden box with The High Republic Adventures comic, featuring an exclusive new cover from the incredible Harvey Tolibao from Dark Horse Comics.
- When a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Master Gios’ signature blue color (cross guard blades included, Legacy Lightsaber Blade sold separately) – it is sure to be an elegant addition to any collection!
- Star Wars: The High Republic returns to a bookstore and comic shop near you this November with The Eye of Darkness from Random House Worlds and author George Mann, and The High Republic #1 from Marvel Comics and author Cavan Scott. It is a time of great turmoil in the galaxy – the Jedi have lost and the anarchist marauders known as the Nihil have won. Now, the Jedi and the Republic must work together to stop the Nihil and their monstrous Nameless creatures before it’s too late.
- The stunning box set won’t last long, limited to 5,000 pieces globally, and will launch at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and on shopDisney on November 17th.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael Siglain, creative director for Lucasfilm Publishing: “Seeing the Stellan Gios legacy LIGHTSABER in all its glory is truly surreal, to put it mildly. This era showcases ‘the golden age of the Jedi,’ and that is exemplified in the design of Jedi Master Stellan Gios’s lightsaber. Artist Jeff Thomas took the idea of ‘the Jedi at their height’ and created an iconic and ornate lightsaber, one that is instantly recognizable as a High Republic lightsaber.”
- Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising: “We have been looking for an opportunity to create a High Republic Legacy LIGHTSABER hilt for some time now, but wanted to release one in an exciting way. To bring it to life, we teamed up with Lucasfilm Publishing to pick one of the most popular Jedi from this era, with one of the coolest looking lightsaber hilt designs. Jedi Master Stellan Gios felt like the perfect fit with his blue cross guard hilt, and we’re excited to offer it with the exclusive variant cover of The High Republic Adventures.”