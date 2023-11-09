New Lightsaber Hilt Inspired By “Star Wars: The High Republic” Coming To Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge And shopDisney

Just in time to celebrate Life Day, a new Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Star Wars: The High Republic is set to debut at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World and on shopDisney.

Fans of Star Wars: The High Republic will be excited for the reveal of the brand new Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, the first Lightsaber collectible to be inspired by the golden age of the Jedi arriving November 17th on shopDisney and at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This limited-edition set includes a Lightsaber hilt that is based on Stellan's iconic cross guard lightsaber, in the unique designs seen during the era of the High Republic. In addition, it comes in a stunning collectible wooden box with The High Republic Adventures comic, featuring an exclusive new cover from the incredible Harvey Tolibao from Dark Horse Comics.

When a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Master Gios' signature blue color (cross guard blades included, Legacy Lightsaber Blade sold separately) – it is sure to be an elegant addition to any collection!

Star Wars: The High Republic returns to a bookstore and comic shop near you this November with The Eye of Darkness from Random House Worlds and author George Mann, and The High Republic #1 from Marvel

The stunning box set won't last long, limited to 5,000 pieces globally, and will launch at Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort

